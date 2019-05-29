CBP Officers seize $334K of meth at Port of San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested a San Luis, Arizona woman connected to an alleged attempt to smuggle more than 111 pounds of methamphetamine through the Port of San Luis over the weekend.
Officers referred a 24-year-old woman for additional inspection of her Ford SUV as she attempted to enter the U.S. Saturday evening. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect coming from the vehicle’s doors and rocker panels, a search led to the discovery of more than 100 packages that weighed more than 111 pounds and have an estimated value of more than $334,000.
Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.