2019 Click for Kids Award recipients named

The Nelsons have been champions for the kids, especially in arts education. In addition to their significant funding for the arts program at the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse for many years, they also have funded Thanksgiving Dinners, the Summer Camp Program, and many other activities for the more than 9,000 youth that the Clubs serve every year. The Nelsons increased their support for the Canales Project/Finding Your Voice Workshop in 2017 to enable the program to reach more Club kids and to pay for a part-time BGCT staff person.