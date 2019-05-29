2019 Click for Kids Award recipients named

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Laurie and Larry Wetterschneider and Linda and Stuart Nelson have been announced as the 2019 Click for Kids Award recipients, which is presented annually by Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, it is the Club’s highest recognition and expression of gratitude.
The Click for Kids Award recognizes one person, couple or organization that has made a substantial impact on the kids at the Clubs over a significant period of time.
It was created in Honor of long-time friend, mentor and supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson, Jim Click. It is an award and recognition that is presented by the Clubs’ Board of Directors, Staff and the members at the Annual Steak & Burger Dinner, on June 7.
Past winners include: Jim Click (2009), Bill Dawson (2010), Rusty & Mary Garrett (2011), Jon & Heather Volpe (2012), David Lovitt (2013), Jana Westerbeke & Pam McNair Wingate (2014), Mark Irvin (2015) and The Tucson Conquistadores (2016), Jeannie & Cole Davis (2017) and Sam Fox(2018).
Laurie Wetterschneider joined the Board of BGCT in 1990. She has held almost every leadership position within the organization and recently created the highly successful Party With a Purpose concept to raise additional funds for BGCT.
She was also the Co-Founder of THE EVENT, which has become one of the largest annual fundraisers for BGCT. Laurie and her husband, Larry, have and continue to generously support the Clubs with their time and personal philanthropy. In 2017, Laurie co-chaired the Benefactor campaign, a critical component of BGCT’s annual operating budget.
Laurie has continued to be an active voice for BGCT locally and nationally, and she continues to be a significant fundraiser even after 29 years on the Board. Any time there is a new need, Laurie is happy to step forward and help. She can always be counted on to achieve ambitious goals for the organization.
Laurie introduced her parents, Linda and Stuart Nelson, to the Clubs many years ago, they have contributed more than $300,000 for Club programming, including the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse art program. In 2016 and 2017, they brought world-renowned opera performer Carla Dirlikov Canales to the Clubs to present the Canales Project/Finding Your Voice Workshop, which encourages members to express themselves through song, dance, poetry, and the visual arts. They have also purchased tickets for our all of our full-time staff to THE EVENT for many years.
The Nelsons have been champions for the kids, especially in arts education. In addition to their significant funding for the arts program at the Frank & Edith Morton Clubhouse for many years, they also have funded Thanksgiving Dinners, the Summer Camp Program, and many other activities for the more than 9,000 youth that the Clubs serve every year. The Nelsons increased their support for the Canales Project/Finding Your Voice Workshop in 2017 to enable the program to reach more Club kids and to pay for a part-time BGCT staff person.
Combined, the Nelson-Wetterschneider families have secured more than $1 million dollars to the Clubs, and they continue to bring new and innovative resources and programs to BGCT.
The Nelsons & Wetterschneiders have tirelessly promoted and served Tucson’s youth who need us most through volunteerism, advocacy, fundraising, and philanthropy. They have brought unique and extraordinary programming into the Clubs and enabled youth to gain experiences they would not otherwise have had. Laurie’s exemplary Board service has yielded remarkable financial results, and her influence within the community has brought other community leaders into the organization. The Nelson-Wetterschneider team has made an outstandingly positive and consequential impact on BGCT.
