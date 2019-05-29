Community program feeling the heat after suspicious strip mall fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An early morning fire at a strip mall on the east side is being investigated as suspicious.
Tucson firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames at the strip mall off East Speedway Boulevard early Sunday morning.
It took about two hours and 40 firefighters to get the fire under control, a difficult operation due to most of the flames being in an attic space.
Three businesses were damaged in the blaze, including Blessingdales Thrift Store.
“It’s like my second home, I love it there," said store manager Jeffrey White.
White owes a lot to the store and the program that profits from the sales.
“Teen Challenge is a faith-based organization that helps men and women with life-controlling addictions. Drugs, alcohol, gambling," said Reverend David Wilinski. "We document an 86-percent success rate and have been doing it for over 50 years.”
The thrift store is one of the critical sources of revenue that supports the Tucson Teen Challenge Men’s Center at 2637 North Oracle Road. They depend on sales of gently used items found in the store to ensure that the residential recovery program is available for men, 18 and older who are struggling with addictions, who need a place to go for help.
Each sale of a donated item means 86-cents to the dollar goes into the Teen Challenge Arizona bank. A bank that gave White a home and a way out of addiction.
While the non-profit can still operate out of the main warehouse on Oracle Road, Rev. Wilinski said losing the east side store will put a strain on finances.
Insurance will help Teen Challenge cover some of the expenses involved in reopening the store on Speedway Boulevard, but the ministry stands to lose support for its men’s center every day that it is closed.
The men made it clear the flames won’t extinguish plans to help the community.
“If anybody’s in need, all they need to do is come ask and we’re more than helpful to give them a hand," said White.
“What was meant for bad, we’ll use for good and we’ll come back even stronger from this," Rev. Wilinski said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities are not ruling out arson. Rev. Wilinski said he was told the fire started in the alley behind the strip mall.
At this time, there is no estimate for how much the damage will cost businesses or the property owner.
Arson prevention groups are offering up to a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.
If you have any information to help investigators, please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
The original Blessingdales location at 2621 North Oracle Rd will remain open and is able to accept donations. Financial contributions are being accepted by the Teen Challenge of Arizona Tucson Men’s Center. More details are available on tcaz.org.
