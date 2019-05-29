The Longhorn in Amado is back open

AMADO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been almost seven years since the Longhorn Grill and Saloon was packed with diners. Well, the wait is over for folks who love a good steak.
The restaurant with the giant steer skull in front has opened its doors again.
And restaurant patrons will have more options. Breakfast service will be available in addition to lunch and dinner.
Husband and wife, Amy and Greg Hansen, purchased the place last September. They said they have poured some blood, sweat and tears into the building, which had not been touched since 2012.
The Hansens said they had to guy the kitchen, which had the most damage.
They bleached and repainted the iconic steer skull, so it is nice and shiny for folks to see from I-19.
If the steer-skull looks familiar to you. It has made an appearance in three movies. The two that most movie fans recall are Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore and Boys On The Side.
