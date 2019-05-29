New sex abuse bill to help bring justice for survivors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Survivors of child sex abuse now have more time to file civil lawsuits against those suspected of abusing them.
This afternoon, Governor Doug Ducey held a ceremonial signing for the bill. It allows sex abuse survivors to file lawsuits through the age of 30, rather than the previous cutoff age of 20.
The new bill also allows all sex abuse victims file lawsuits no matter what age until the end of next year.
The issue had been holding up progress on the state’s budget until lawmakers reached a deal.
