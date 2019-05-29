New study lists Tucson as Arizona’s best ‘staycation’ city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Summer is a time to 'get away from it all', but for many getting out of town is just not an option, but a staycation is. Lucky for Tucsonans a new study released by WalletHub ranks the 'Old Pueblo' at #25 (out of 182 cities), making it the highest ranked Ariz. city on the list.
In order to determine the list, WalletHub used the following metrics - recreation, food and entertainment, as well as rest and relaxation.
It is not hard for residents of Tucson to figure out why the city ranked so high, there are so many options!
See how the rest of Arizona’s cities ranked on the list:
- Tucson (25)
- Scottsdale (27)
- Tempe (54)
- Peoria (73)
- Phoenix (113)
- Chandler (117)
- Glendale (118)
- Mesa (128)
- Gilbert (156)
The top 10 ‘staycation’ cities were:
- Honolulu, HI
- Orlando, FL
- Chicago, IL
- San Diego, CA
- Portland, OR
- Charleston, SC
- Seattle, WA
- Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Tampa, FL
- San Francisco, CA
The least favorite ‘staycation’ cities were:
- Jersey City, NJ (173)
- Lewiston, ME (174)
- Aurora, IL (175)
- Santa Ana, CA (176)
- Pearl City, HI (177)
- Irving, TX (178)
- Bridgeport, CT (179)
- Yonkers, NY (180)
- Oxnard, CA (181)
- Chula Vista, CA (182)
To read the full report, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.