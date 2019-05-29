No More Death volunteer faces trial on felony charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson volunteer with the humanitarian group No More Deaths, faces trial in federal court starting Wednesday, May, 29.
Scott Daniel Warren is accused of allegedly harboring migrants and conspiring to transport and harbor two Mexican men who were in the U.S. illegally. Warren has said he assisted the migrants with water, food and shelter in the desert, just outside Ajo.
He volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths which assists migrants near the border in Arizona by providing supplies.
Warren wrote a story for the “Washington Post” about his case. You can read about it HERE.
Warren, 36, was one of nine volunteers who left food and water for border crossers in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge back in August 2017.
Eight others from the group were sentenced with misdemeanor charges. Warren is the last defendant to finally be tried.
Warren said his spiritual values compel him to help all people in distress, but prosecutors claim the two migrants were not in any notable distress.
Warren was arrested in January 2018, only several hours after the group No More Deaths released videos of border patrol agents kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants.
Spurred by the thousands of deaths of migrants crossing the border, the group said its mission is “to end death and suffering in the Mexico–US borderlands through civil initiative: people of conscience working openly and in community to uphold fundamental human rights.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.