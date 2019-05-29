PCSD and MPD to host car seat safety class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Marana Police Department are partnering to host a car seat safety class on Thursday, June 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Collisions are reported as the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages one to 19. Using a properly installed car seat can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent as well as reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 67 percent.
The class is designed to teach adults how to properly install a car seat as well as provide knowledge of what type of car seat is most appropriate for their child.
For more information and to sign up for the class, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov.
