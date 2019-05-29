Phoenix woman arrested at Port of Naco for attempting to smuggle over 40 pounds of marijuana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Port of Naco prevented a Phoenix woman from smuggling more than 40 pounds of marijuana into the United States Monday.
Officers referred a 37-year-old woman for further inspection of her Ford compact sedan Monday morning. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered nearly 40 packages of marijuana hidden behind the rear seat. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $20,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and charged for narcotics smuggling. She was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
