Phoenix woman arrested for smuggling nearly 100 pounds of meth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents at the I-19 Immigration Checkpoint near Tubac arrested a Phoenix woman late Saturday night for attempting to smuggle nearly 100 pounds of meth in her car.
Agents referred the 33-year-old driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima to secondary inspection after a Border Patrol service canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emanating from her vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, agents discovered 80 small packages of methamphetamine hidden in the doors of her car. The 98 pounds of meth was worth an estimated street value of $294,000.
The woman was arrested for drug trafficking. Her car and narcotics were seized by agents.
The seizure came just 24 hours after Border Patrol agents seized 317 pounds of meth smuggled in an ultralight aircraft.
