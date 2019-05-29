POLICE: Suspect arrested after hit and run in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Oro Valley Police Department have arrested a suspect in a hit and run incident that occurred this morning on Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way just north of Linda Vista.
Prior to the hit and run, police were receiving 911 calls regarding a reckless driver speeding and running red lights.
According to police, the suspect vehicle rolled over after rear-ending another car, sending the driver to the hospital.
Officers found the suspect in a nearby apartment complex about 45 minuets later.
