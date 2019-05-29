Romantic Roadrunner and the Tucson woman he loved

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A dead lizard -- that’s one way to a woman’s heart.
Havi Brook’s porch pursuer is no less than an Arizona roadrunner who visits her quite often.
Mr. Meepmeep, as she calls him, used to be shy but started exhibiting “courting behavior” as explained by bird experts.
He even started knocking on her glass door, parading his catches.
Brooks can be a hard woman to win over, but when she played hard to get, Mr. Meepmeep played harder.
“He’s now taken to jumping in the air and flinging himself at my window until it rattles and I come downstairs, then he does a dance,” Brooks tweeted.
Brooks Twitter thread captured the entire courting process and has thousands following along.
Although she is flattered, she has a hunch she might not be his true lover.
According to 12 News, Amy Burnett with Arizona Game & Fish said he might be in love with a mirage-- his own reflection.
“He is showing that he is a good provider, and trying to impress his reflection,” said Burnett in an email to 12 News, “by ‘bowing and showing off his latest hunting success.”
Officials probably know best, but you never know... love has no boundaries!
