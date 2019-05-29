TSA now allowing some CBD oil and medication on flights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Taking hemp to new heights.
This weekend the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new policy on CBD is clearing the air on a long period of confusion.
“It had been kind of a gray area a lot of people were uncertain and nervous traveling with their CBD products.”
Brian Mildebrandt is a co-owner of Your CBD Store. Along with his wife, Simonett, the pair runs two storefronts on Wilmot and Campbell.
The Mildebrant's have been running their CBD store since November.
In that time they have seen several travelers come through their doors looking for something they had to leave behind.
"A lot of cases they would come and purchase new products from us, sometimes in small quantities, because they knew that they had to travel back home and they didn’t want to go through the scrutiny of traveling with CBD as well.”
Now that scrutiny is gone. The new TSA Policy reads:
The change was prompted by the only FDA approved drug that contains CBD oil to treat seizures called Epidiolex.
Those who take these won’t be flying high since these kinds of CBD oils do not have THC or are at the .3 percent legal limit. The oils that do still are not allowed on.
“Medical marijuana or any other products that exceed the .3 level still fall into a federally illegal category and obviously you wouldn’t want to be traveling with those just yet,” said Mildebrandt.
It is welcome news to mom of two, Malissa Martin, “Our family travels a lot, we go to probably at least four states a year.”
Her young daughters use CBD for things like stomach issues.
“She was throwing up every morning at 5 a.m. and so we put her on a CBD and she actually stopped throwing up,” said Martin.
Now they won’t have to worry when passing through security.
The one thing that should be on user’s radar – making sure the product they are buying is legit. So their trip doesn’t turn into a travel nightmare.
“A recent study showed seventy percent of all CBD products in America right now were inaccurately labeled," explained Mildebrandt. "Make sure you’re buying a quality product that can stand behind it and actually prove through quality lab reports that the amount of CBD is right and more importantly that the amount of THC, or the lack there of, is accurate also.”
For most, it won’t change the way they fly, but for those like Malissa’s grandma, it makes all the difference.
“For her to not have to worry about her head shaking while she’s on vacation is a game changer for us,” said Martin.
Right now it is still unclear how the TSA will check whether a product has THC. According to a TSA spokesperson, if there are questions about whether something is illegal, it will be handled by law enforcement.
The FDA has its first public hearing on legalizing CBD in food and drinks on Friday, May 31. They plan to figure out how to regulate the newly legalized cannabis product.
