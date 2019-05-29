U.S. Border Patrol creates new job position to support agents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the creation of a new Border Patrol Processing Coordinator position designed to perform administrative tasks related to the intake and processing of individuals apprehended by Border Patrol agents and brought back to stations.
The position will also assume responsibilities for transporting individuals and property in Border Patrol custody as well as custodial watch of detainees in hospitals.
“I am committed to providing the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol the resources they need to accomplish their border security mission,” said Carla Provost, Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. “Border Patrol Processing Coordinators will take on processing, transportation, and custody responsibilities, which will free up agents for critical law enforcement operations.”
As a result of the humanitarian and border security crisis, 40 percent of the Border Patrol agents on the Southwest border are currently conducting processing, transportation, care and hospital watch, feeding, and cleaning duties instead of front-line law enforcement responsibilities.
The U.S. Border Patrol is developing training and hiring plans for this new position and plans to begin hiring new coordinators early in fiscal year 2020, based on available resources.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.