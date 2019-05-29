Vail woman’s donut creation makes finals for Bashas’ donut contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman from Vail created a Tucson donut so good it made its way to finals for this year’s Bashas’ Supermarkets donut contest.
Cactus, yellow sun, and a little heat? Sounds about right. Well Michelle from Vail, put all that into a donut.
She created the “Taste of Tucson” donut which was one of three adult finalists. Her creation is a basic donut recipe using mesquite flour instead of regular, filled with cactus jelly and topped with yellow frosting, dusted with just enough chili powder.
Does that scream Tucson or what?
Michelle, along with the other finalists, were each awarded a Bashas’ gift card. The final winner, one child and one adult, will be selected June 4 and will have their donuts displayed in the bakeries across the state.
Bashas ’Supermarket holds an annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest and this year’s theme was Arizona’s awe-inspiring wonders.
Participants were asked to submit their best donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients and why their donut perfectly portrays Arizona.
Judges carefully weighed creativity, flavor combination, and individuality to choose the finalists.
The votes were tallied and three adults and three kids are finalists for this year's Bashas' Supermarkets Donut Flavor Craze Contest.
The following kids were named finalists for their flavor submissions:
Prickly Pear Orange Blossom: An orange blossom donut filled with prickly pear jam, then dipped in a prickly pear icing, and drizzled with an orange glaze. (Bryssa, age 11, Queen Creek)
Spiky Cactus: A raspberry-filled donut with green icing and white sprinkles so it looks like a cactus in bloom. (Glory, age 8, Maricopa)
Sedona Surprise: A red velvet donut flavored with chunks of cherry and a slightly reddish-tinged clear glaze. (Kevin, age 14, Mesa)
The following adults were named finalists for their flavor submissions:
Taste of Tucson: A basic donut recipe using mesquite flour instead of regular, filled with cactus jelly, and topped with yellow frosting with a dusting of chili powder. (Michelle, Vail)
Spicy Apple Praline: The inside filling is cinnamon apple, like an apple pie, but spiked with chopped green chili to add a mellow heat, then drizzled with maple icing, and sprinkled with rough-chopped, candied pecans. (Melanie, Clifton)
Haboob Crème Filled: A donut filled with vanilla pudding with finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies mixed in. (Joanne, Chandler)
The winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June.
In addition to having their winning donuts featured in Bashas’ bakery departments across the state, the two winners will be named Bashas’ Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors for 2019, and receive one dozen donuts every month for a year.
Don’t forget, National Donut Day is June 7!
