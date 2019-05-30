Armado man sentenced to six years after booby-trap goes off, injuring one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 64-year-old Amado man found out his sentence last week for a 2017 incident.
Contantino Varela received a 72-month sentence, after pleading guilty on Aug. 1, 2018 to two counts of Unlawful Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device, and one count of Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon.
According to a Department of Justice news release Varela built and planted an explosive device on the property where he lived, after he believed that vandals had broken into the building. The device contained metal balls and nails and was connected to a pressure-activated switch that was mounted to the floor close to the building's entrance.
The device went off on Sept. 17, 2017 when an associate of Varela entered the building and stepped on it, hitting the victim with shrapnel. A further search of the property uncovered three additional devices.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Border Patrol, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
