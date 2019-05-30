Budget keeps firefighters running calls in and out of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters battling flames far from their families and fire stations will have one less worry on their mind this summer thanks to the new state budget.
The roughly $11.8 million package increases a fund that fire crews across Arizona rely on when they support federal or out-of-state efforts to extinguish wildfires.
James Hoffman with Golder Ranch Fire District responded to several last summer. Wrapping up his typical two-week assignment in California one time, he was asked to stick around for another two weeks. He called home to make sure he, wife, and four daughters didn’t need him more.
With their blessing, Hoffman continued to help the people of California.
"The money is good, but at the same time that's definitely not why we do it," he said. "It's not good enough to where we would give our families away for that."
He never doubted the money was coming, but it was an exercise in patience for the department. By the beginning of April this year, Golder Ranch Fire District was owed nearly $475,000 in reimbursements from federally-mandated or out-of-state fires. That debt has since been settled.
The more than $200,000 due to Green Valley Fire District has been settled too. The state allocated $10 million for these payments last year. Once that ran out, the state had to wait for the feds.
This year's budget bumped that account up to $20 million.
"We're really grateful the legislature did that," said spokesman L.T. Pratt. "We're hopeful it'll relieve some of the hiccups we've had in the past...because we want to help any way we can."
Helping includes long road trips to support fellow firefighters Hoffman hasn't even met yet. While he loves his daily duties in southern Arizona, the call to work in the brush keeps calling him.
"The impact we make when we're out there is tremendous," he said. "I'll do this until I can't anymore."
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management provided the following statement in regards to the additional dollars set aside for reimbursements:
We greatly appreciate Governor Doug Ducey for providing the Department of Forestry and Fire Management with additional, available funds from the Budget Stabilization Fund. This additional money allows us to reimburse our cooperators faster for their wildland firefighting efforts on federal lands.
