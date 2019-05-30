CBP officers intercept teen body carrier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers arrested a teenager for an alleged attempt to smuggle almost three pounds of methamphetamine through the Port of San Luis Tuesday.
Officers working the Pedestrian Crossing lanes referred a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for additional inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. Tuesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect, a search led to the discovery of two packages of meth taped to her stomach that weighed almost three pounds and worth nearly $8,000.
Officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
CBP’s Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation’s food and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.
