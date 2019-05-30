CBP officers seize $152K worth of methamphetamine

CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 29-year-old Mexican man for further inspection when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Tuesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers searching his Nissan sedan located packages of drugs within all four doors of the vehicle. The packages were identified as nearly 51 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $152,000.