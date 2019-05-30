CBP officers seize $152K worth of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly 51 pounds of methamphetamine Tuesday.
CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 29-year-old Mexican man for further inspection when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Tuesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers searching his Nissan sedan located packages of drugs within all four doors of the vehicle. The packages were identified as nearly 51 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $152,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Individuals arrested may be charged by complaint, the method by which a person is charged with criminal activity, which raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
CBP’s Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation’s food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.
