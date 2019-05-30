Chandler girl’s team throws head-shaving party in support of her cancer fight

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last two weeks have been difficult for an active 7-year-old from Chandler who spends most of her days on the softball field. Recently she has had to spend it somewhere else, the hospital.
“They discovered multiple masses throughout her abdomen, in her liver and on her lungs,” said Carly Accardo, Leighton’s mom, after finding out her daughter had Stage 4 cancer. “They started [chemotherapy] the next day.”
“It felt good when I got out of the hospital,” said Leighton, who plays for the Peaches softball team in Chandler.
So, the brave 7-year-old decided she'd shave her head after attending a boy's baseball game, with several of her friends and even a few of the baseball players joining in.
“Well, I wanted to be supportive of Leighton, and we’re really good friends, and I just wanted to help her,” Emily, a teammate of Leighton's said.
