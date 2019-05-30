Cochise County Health staff participate in World No Tobacco Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Those who live in Cochise County and have vowed to quit tobacco in 2019, but are struggling to give up the habit, Cochise Health & Services wants to help.
The department will be setting up resource booths at three area hospitals as part of World No Tobacco Day on Friday, May 31.
Every year, the World Health Organization (WHO) and community partners mark World No Tobacco Day by raising awareness of the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure.
This year’s event will focus on tobacco and lung health, particularly the negative impact tobacco has on lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory disease. The campaign will also look at the essential role lungs play in health and well-being.
Additionally, WHO will continue to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and to engage stakeholders to help meet that goal.
Anyone who would like more information and help to quit their tobacco habit, and the chance to enter a raffle, is encouraged to visit a Cochise Health & Social Services resource booth on May 31, at the following locations, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital (front lobby), 901 W. Rex Allen Drive, Willcox
- Canyon Vista Medical Center (Thrive), Medical Office Building 2, 5750 E. Highway 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista
- Benson Hospital (outside hospital lobby), 450 S. Ocotillo Avenue, Benson
For more information about tobacco prevention services visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/tobacco-prevention-services
