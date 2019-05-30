FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Are you ready for it?

TUCSON, AZ. (KOLD News 13) - Did you enjoy our unseasonable cool temperatures during the month of May? Hopefully you did, because those are now a thing of the past! Temperatures climb eventually making their way back into the 90s by the end of the week. Next week, it looks like we could see our first 100 degree day of 2019!
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows falling in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 90s for the first day of June!
SUNDAY: Upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.
MONDAY: More sunshine and our first triple digit day! We're forecasting a high of 100 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy with a 10% chance of rain.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance of rain.
