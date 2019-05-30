Grant funds new archery backstops at Pima County ranges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation won a $30,000 grant to renovate the archery backstops at Tucson Mountain Park Archery Range and Southeast Regional Park Archery Range.
The grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Department will fund 42 new backstops at Tucson Mountain Park and 30 at Southeast Regional Park.
The daily fee is $3 per archer; youth under 16 may shoot for free, but must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. An annual archery range pass is $25 per calendar year.
The new archery butts have a 20-year life expectancy versus the fabric-covered, straw bale design now in use, which only lasts about three years.
“Pima County will match the funding in money or labor and will add about $8,000 more to complete the project," Leonard Ordway, Shooting Sports program manager, said.
The Southeast Regional Park Archery Range is open Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 30 from 7 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hours change Oct. 1. The Tucson Mountain Park Archery Range is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk.
For more information, check the Shooting Sports website.
