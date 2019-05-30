JTED to build campus on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students on the southwest side will soon have another high school option as Pima County JTED breaks ground on a new campus.
The two-story, 50,000 square foot building will go up on the northwest corner of I-10 and Park Avenue.
It will house several technical programs including 3D animation and robotics along with medical certifications.
The new campus will be a partnership with the Tucson Unified School District, meaning students can earn their high school diploma and certifications at the same time.
“We are definitely addressing a need in the community to provide a skilled workforce and opportunities for our young people who can earn great wages and can have exciting careers," said Kathy Prather of JTED.
There are talks about JTED also possibly partnering with the Sunnyside Unified School District.
The building will be complete in July of 2020. JTED leaders say the long-term goal is to add two additional buildings like the first one.
JTED said it plans to reach thousands of high-school aged students living on the south and southwest side.
“We’re for those students who want to go to work right after high school. But we’re also for students who wish to go onto the university,” Prather said.
City and county leaders plan to attend a ground ceremony being held by JTED at 9 a.m.
