Mayoral candidates announced for the primary in August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents now know who will be on the ballot for Tucson mayor in August's primary.
Three Democrats filed their paperwork with enough signatures gathered.
They are former state senator Steve Farley, current Tucson city council member Regina Romero, and real estate developer Randi Dorman.
The winner will advance to the mayoral election in November, where that person will face Independent candidate Ed Ackerley, who owns a local advertising firm.
No Republicans are on the ballot, as none gathered enough signatures.
