NASA to announce selection of science commercial moon landing services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Join NASA and some of its commercial partners on Friday, May 31 for an announcement about the space program’s first commercial Moon landing services.
The commercial partners will deliver science and technology payloads to the Moon, enabling NASA to conduct important science experiments and technology demonstrations. These missions will also inform the development of future landers and exploration systems that will return astronauts to the Moon by 2024.
Life-sized models of lunar landing technologies will be revealed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center during the event.
There are several opportunities for people to be involved via EDT Science Live Stream Event at 1:00 p.m. Members of the public can send questions during the event using the hashtag #askNASA.
The Media Teleconference will stream live at 2:30 p.m. on https://www.nasa.gov/live
