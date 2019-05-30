PCSD deputy rescues injured owl blocking road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After an owl was reported stranded in the middle of the road, one Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputy swooped in to save the day.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a traffic hazard in reference to an injured owl on Thursday morning.
Deputy Summerfield was able to rescue the wild animal by safely putting the owl in a box and transporting it to the Tucson Wildlife Center.
The owl has since been reported safe as it is receiving care.
