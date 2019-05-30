Pima County Juvenile Court implements Crossover Youth Practice Model

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Juvenile Court Center (PCJCC) is implementing the Crossover Youth Practice Model (CYPM), designed to address the unique needs of youth who are involved within the child welfare and juvenile justice systems.
CYPM focuses on reducing the number of youth crossing over. It aims to help youth who are at higher risk for a wide range of life-long struggles, including abuse, educational and behavioral challenges, recidivism and neglect.
It introduces youth and their families to assistance services to help eliminate unnecessary legal processes and reduce the use of group housing.
It was developed by the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform (CJJR) at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University with support from Casey Family Programs. It connects PCJCC, the Arizona Department of Child Safety, local law enforcement and school officials.
On May 1 of 2019, the court officially launched protocols for the model. The court’s data will be regularly analyzed to gauge CYPM’s impact and identify areas for continued system improvement.
