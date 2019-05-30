Riders can race for free at county BMX facility June 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sports Park BMX, a Pima County-owned facility, is partnering with USA BMX, the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) and USA Cycling to celebrate Olympic Day, June 1 with a free race.
The evening will feature free races open to all ages. The facility is located at 6901 N. Casa Grande Hwy.
Riders should bring their own bikes and wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, helmets and closed-toe shoes. Sports Park BMX has full face helmets but will not have bicycles for rent. Riders also must be at least 3 years old and sign a liability waiver.
Everyone who races receives an Olympic Day certificate.
Olympic Day is a worldwide commemoration of the first International Olympic Committee meeting in Paris in 1894 and the founding of the Modern Olympic Games.
Corben Sharrah, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and is training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, will sign autographs during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Olympic hopefuls Daleny Vaughn and Amakye Anderson will also be on hand to meet with fans.
BMX became an Olympic sport for men and women in 2008. The 2016 games were the first time Sharrah qualified outright for the BMX Olympic team. Four years previously, he qualified as an alternate.
T-shirts and refreshments will be available for purchase.
