Silver Alert issued for missing Show Low woman
SILVER ALERT issued for 88-year-old Lucy Garcia Anaya (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 29, 2019 at 6:42 PM MST - Updated May 29 at 7:21 PM

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Lucy Garcia Anaya by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS Anaya was last seen at at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 walking eastbound from the Walmart at 5401 South White Mountain in Show Low.

Anaya is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 128 pounds with red hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a red shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

