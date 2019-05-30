Silver Alert issued for missing Show Low woman

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Lucy Garcia Anaya by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS Anaya was last seen at at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 walking eastbound from the Walmart at 5401 South White Mountain in Show Low.
Anaya is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 128 pounds with red hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a red shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
