SPD: Man accused of fraud taken into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit/debit cards in Sahuarita was taken into custody on May 30.
On April 21, police say the suspect got into an unlocked vehicle in a grocery store parking lot and stole credit/debit cards and other items. The cards were then used at local stores that night.
On Thursday May 30, detectives from the Sahuarita Police Department arrested Pablo Ceballos for Theft of a credit card, Burglary 3rd degree and Fraudulent use of a credit card.
He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
