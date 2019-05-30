Tomey, Van Dyken-Rouen to be inducted into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Late Arizona football Coach Dick Tomey and former UA swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken-Rouen will be enshrined in the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced on Thursday, March 30, that the two will be among six inductees in the 2019 class.
Tomey, who died of cancer on May 10, was the Wildcats’ winningest coach, leading the team to 95 wins and seven bowl games in 14 seasons.
Van Dyken-Rouen won four Olympic gold medals, including four in the 1996 Games in Atlanta.
Also among the 2019 inductees are former boxing world champion Michael Carbajal, former Phoenix Suns star Tom Chambers, Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall, and former Northern Arizona University Athletic Trainer Michael Nesbitt.
The list of past inductees can be seen HERE.
The 2019 class was selected by a vote of trustees and the public.
The induction ceremony will be held in Scottsdale on Nov. 1.
