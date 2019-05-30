WCWS: Arizona powers past Washington in extra innings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona softball team opened the Women’s College World Series with an extra-inning victory on Thursday, May 30.
The Wildcats used home runs by Dejah Mulipola and Jessie Harper to secure the 3-1 win.
Mulipola hit a 2-out, 2-run home run over the centerfield wall to take the lead in the top of the eighth inning. The homer was the 23rd of the season for the junior catcher.
Harper’s solo homer to center, the first of the tournament, put the Wildcats on the scoreboard first in the top of the sixth.
The Huskies answered in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at 1 on a leadoff home run by Sami Reynolds.
Huskies starter Taran Alvelo struck out 11 - a career postseason high for the senior. UA’s Taylor McQuillin struck out seven. Both pitchers went the distance.
It was Arizona’s first win in four tries against Washington this season. The Huskies swept a series earlier this month at Hillenbrand Stadium in Tucson.
The Wildcats advance to play either Minnesota or UCLA on Friday at 4 p.m.
