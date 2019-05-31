Agents discover border tunnel under parking lot in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal agents from the U.S. and Mexico discovered an incomplete border tunnel under a parking lot in Nogales on Wednesday, May 29.
The discovery came during a cooperative bi-national tunnel sweep.
The tunnel’s entry point was several meters below street level inside a legitimate cross-border storm drain that runs into the U.S. from Mexico.
The tunnel, located approximately 75 yards west of the Port of Nogales, DeConcini Crossing, extended 12 feet into the U.S. and five feet into Mexico.
Border Patrol agents and Policia Federal entered and explored the tunnel where agents discovered various digging and cutting tools.
No one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435.
