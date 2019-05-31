Arizona leaders respond to Trump’s tariff tweet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump, in a surprise announcement on Thursday, announced that he was imposing a 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico. All in an effort to pressure the county into cracking down on the increase of migrants from Central American trying to cross the U.S. border from Mexico.
According to an Associated Press report, the tariff's percentage will gradually increase 'until the illegal immigration problem is remedied' and when that occurs the tariff will be removed.
The President's announcement comes as Mexican authorities have been cracking down on migrants by detaining those who have been traveling to the U.S. via Mexico; as well as at a time when the administration had been hoping for the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would update the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Several Arizona politicians have responded as well to the President’s tweet, beginning with Arizona’s Governor Doug Ducey.
As well as several of Arizona’s Representatives Raul Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick
