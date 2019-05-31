ATB looking for donations for military care package drive - Operation Gratitude

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Saturday, June 1, the Arizona Transportation Builders Association is looking for donations for a care package drive that will run until June 15.
According to a recent news release, ATB is looking for gift cards, personal hygiene items and snacks that will be sent to U.S. troops overseas, as part of Operation Gratitude.
Volunteers will begin packing up the boxes with deodorant, lip balm, wipes, gum, jerky, hand warmers and other donated items beginning June 21.
There are several businesses across southern Arizona where those donations can be dropped off:
- Arizona Transportation Builders Association, 1842 W. Grant Rd. Suite 103
- Ashton Contractors and Engineers, 2727 S. Country Club Road
- Calportland, 3755 N. Business Center Drive #3
- Casas Adobes Elk Lodge, 4684 N Highway Drive Day’s Excavating, 4295 E. Dawson Road
- Garment Graphics, 220 W. Fort Lowell Road
- Granite Construction, 4115 E. Illinois St.
- KE&G Construction, 3949 E. Irvington Road
- Markham Contracting, 22820 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix
- McCraren Compliance, 3980 E. Columbia St.
- Meridian Engineering, 3855 N. Business Center Drive
- Miura Contracting, 4001 S. Contractors Way, Suite 121
- National Trench Safety, 320 E. Medina Road
- Pair-A-Dice Barbers, 7752 E. Wrightstown Road
- Pulte Homes, 10238 S. Tea Wagon Way, Vail
- Rain for Rent, 5051 E. Canada
- Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.
- Town of Sahuarita, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
- Trafficade, 2802 N. Flowing Wells Road
- Tucson Appliance, 4229 E. Speedway Blvd.
