AZ Game and Fish successfully trap, relocate nuisance bear from Santa Rita Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson successfully trapped a nuisance bear from the Santa Rita Mountains on Wednesday night and relocated it Thursday, May 30 to the Galiuro Mountains, northeast of Tucson.
According to AZGFD the male, only a yearling was seen raiding the trash in an Apache Springs community on several occasions.
Residents who live in bear country are reminded to secure their food and garbage.
Anyone who spots a nuisance bear should call 623-236-7201, the line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
