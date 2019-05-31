Border business, locals react to President Trump’s tweet about tariff on imports from Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump’s plan to impose a tariff on imported goods from Mexico didn’t seem to sit well on the border Thursday night.
In an afternoon tweet, President Trump announced he was imposing a 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico on June 10th. This would be in an effort to pressure the county into cracking down on the increase of migrants from Central American trying to cross the U.S. border from Mexico.
According to the Associated Press, the tariff will gradually increase ‘until the illegal immigration problem is remedied’ and when that occurs the tariff will be removed.
“We are very active here importing and marketing Mexican goods and we do that because consumers like it," said Scott Vandervoet, an importer and marketer of Mexican produce.
Vandervoet, who serves as the chairman on the Board of Directors for the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, met us at Santa Cruz Cold Storage in Rio Rico just hours after the President’s tweet was sent out. He said a plan that could make people like him pay more for the products he’s providing across the country doesn’t quite add up.
“The importers are American companies, so that tariff is not being applied to the Mexican company or the exporter,” said Vandervoet. “So it’s a tax, it’s a cost of doing business on top of our normal operations."
Vandervoet wants more details from the White House about the plan, but referenced what some companies are having to absorb after the 17.5-percent tariff that was imposed on tomatoes when the U.S. suspended the agreement with Mexico last month.
He put the possible price, into perspective.
“To any consumer, imagine if you had to pay five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five percent on top of what you’re used to paying," said Vandervoet. "How would that affect your pocket book?”
That’s one thing Chonita Farrish is worried about. Born and raised in Nogales, Farrish was not happy to hear the news and what it could mean for the city’s economy.
“I feel that Nogales is getting hit right and left with some of the decisions the president is making and one more time, this tariff is bound to effect the businesses here," said Farrish.
Farrish, a retired school teacher, said her husband used to work in Mexico and cross the border everyday. With this decision, she worries about the her friends, her former neighbors and the area’s big business in produce.
“I think we are all going to suffer for it. We are all going to have to pay the price,” said Farrish.
