Camp Invention offers STEM enrichment for 6th, 7th graders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district has an option for parents of middle school students looking for something to keep them busy this summer.
Camp Invention is a free STEM enrichment program for students entering the sixth and seventh grades next year.
Tucson Unified School District’s African American Student Services is offering the camp, which starts next week at Vail Middle School near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street.
The camp still has openings.
Camp participants will enjoy team building exercises, solving problems and offsite filed trips.
“STEM covers every aspect of every career that a student will go into, as we know," said Miles Warrior of the TUSD AASS. "We have that serious drain that happens during some vacations were people spend more time entertaining themselves than they do on academics. This will hopefully encourage them to explore more avenues.”
The camp runs from June 3 to June 26.
Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided for participants.
