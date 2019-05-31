Cochise County Sheriff’s Office warns of rabid skunks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has been advised that two skunks from the county have tested positive for rabies in the last three weeks.
The two areas the skunks were found in were Benson and Sierra Vista.
There may be additional positive test results from the state lab.
The most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to have your pets vaccinated.
There are two ways in which rabies can be recognized.
Either the skunk will become aggressive, called the “furious” form of rabies, or he’ll display a complete lack of fear of humans called the “dumb” form.
Furious rabies, where a skunk grows aggressive and foams at the mouth is the most recognized form of the disease and the most likely to lead to a disease-spreading bite.
If a skunk wanders into your yard and seems totally fearless of your presence and wanders around disoriented, he may have the “dumb” form.
Healthy skunks will typically run away from people or pets, shooting off a dose of foul-smelling spray to keep them away.
Please call Cochise County Sheriff’s Office if you see a skunk in your area acting in this way, and stay safe out there.
