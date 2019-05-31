FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hope ya like the heat, because it’s here to stay!

TUCSON, AZ. (KOLD News 13) - Did you enjoy our unseasonable cool temperatures during the month of May? Hopefully you did, because those are now a thing of the past! Temperatures will be in the 90s through the weekend. Next week, it looks like we could see our first 100 degree day of 2019!
FRIDAY: Highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows falling in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with highs in the upper 90s for the first day of June!
SUNDAY: Upper 90s with plenty of sunshine.
MONDAY: More sunshine and our first triple digit day! We're forecasting a high of 100 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy with a 10% chance of rain.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance of rain.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.