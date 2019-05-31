Hiker rescued after fall injury at Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters along with the Pima County Sheriff’s department and SARA responded to the Tanque Verde Falls area for a hiker suffering from a fall injury.
Crews had to hike in for approximately 45 minutes and found a female patient with a possible leg fracture. Due to the rugged terrain and hot weather the patient was airlifted out of the Canyon by the Sheriff’s helicopter to a waiting Rural Metro Rescue for transport to an area hospital.
Crews found temperatures to be warmer in the canyon area and had to consume more than the usual amounts of drinking water supply during the rescue.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.