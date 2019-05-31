KOLD CARES: Here’s you chance to help with disaster relief in Midwest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Midwest has been dealt a serious setback by a string of severe storms.
Those storms have left death and destruction in their wake.
Numerous people have been killed by tornadoes or lost their homes due to flooding.
That’s why KOLD News 13 and the Red Cross of Southern Arizona have teamed up to raise money for the disaster relief effort.
From 4-7 p.m., Friday, we are hosting a phone bank. Call 520-572-7355 to make a donation.
You can donate anytime by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999 or by going to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html
