PACC: Adopt a cat for free in June during ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center, which is in the middle of a busy puppy and kitten season is running a special in June for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the public can adopt a cat for free!
In order to help clear space at the shelter, all cats four months or older are free and kittens will be $50.
According to PACC, the shelter is taking in 50 to 100 pets every day, with the increase due to spring and summer breeding season being in full swing. During breeding season, female cats can come back into heat after giving birth, even before their kittens are weaned.
The overcrowding at PACC is also due, in part, to well-meaning citizens who bring kittens to the shelter that they believe are abandoned, according to PACC. The kittens’ mother is usually nearby getting food. Unless the kittens are in imminent danger, their best chance at survival is staying with their mother.
PACC is located at 4000 North Silverbell Road, and hours are Monday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit and there is a $19 licensing fee that applies to dogs.
