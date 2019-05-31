Saguaros fall in 4th season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Saguaros began their fourth Pecos League season Thursday night with a 6-2 loss to High Desert at Cherry Field.
The Saguaros have been extremely successful in their first three seasons in the league.
Tucson won the league title in their expansion year (2016) and has made the post-season in all three of those campaigns.
Despite the success, the Saguaros are on their fourth manager in their four seasons. Bill Rogan takes over the club in 2019.
Arizona Wildcats fans will have a familiar face on the field this season. Robby Medel (UA ’18) became a crowd favorite during his time as a pitcher on Jay Johnson’s UA teams.
Nogales, Sonora-native Daniel Diaz had three hits for Tucson in the opener.
Will Morris, who spent four seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings of work.
The Saguaros will host the Yardbirds on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. The final game of the series on Sunday will start at 4 p.m.
