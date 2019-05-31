Strong Winds destroy backyard awning on southeast-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A backyard awning was left in pieces after one woman says strong winds tore through her backyard near Kolb and Escalante on Thursday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m. on May 30, the resident says she and her sister were at home when they heard rumbling connected to the backyard.
Strong winds caused the backyard awning to collapse.
According to the homeowner, the neighbors heard the rumbling too, but were not effected.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
