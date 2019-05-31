TDOT initiating Operation Splash as summer storms approach

A self-serve sandbag site will also open on Monday, June 10 in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field at 700 South Randolph Way at Reid Park. The location will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Those interested in sandbags will have to bring their own shovel, while sand and sandbags will be provided by TDOT. In order to provide sandbags to as many residents as possible, there is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle.