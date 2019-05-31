TDOT initiating Operation Splash as summer storms approach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Department of Transportation is getting ready for flooded streets due to monsoon storms by initiating the Operation Splash campaign.
Crews from TDOT’s Streets and Traffic Maintenance Division will be delivering more than 500 barricades to the 150 washes and dip crossings across the city, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 and lasting until Friday, June 7.
Also for the fourth year in a row, TDOT will be distributing free sand bags to residents who are concerned with flooding. Sandbag distribution will begin Wednesday, June 12 in the north parking lot of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 4823 South Sixth Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Distribution will continue on every Wednesday until Operation Splash concludes in mid-September.
A self-serve sandbag site will also open on Monday, June 10 in the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field at 700 South Randolph Way at Reid Park. The location will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Those interested in sandbags will have to bring their own shovel, while sand and sandbags will be provided by TDOT. In order to provide sandbags to as many residents as possible, there is a 10 sandbag limit per vehicle.
If severe weather is forecast in the area, TDOT crews will initiate Operation Splash and mobilize to monitor dip crossings and washes. By monitoring radar from the National Weather Service in Tucson and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District ALERT System, crews may also begin barricading dip crossings in anticipation of incoming floodwater. Crews also barricade dip crossings that are flowing with storm water.
All low-lying areas in Tucson may be subject to flooding during the summer thunderstorm season. During Operation Splash, City crews are on call day and night to assist with placing barricades at flooded washes and dip crossings. The goal of the program is to make sure motorists do not enter flooded roadways.
Drivers are reminded that a barricade in place on a roadway is a sign that unsafe conditions exist ahead. After the floodwater recedes, Street and Traffic Maintenance crews will begin evaluating conditions of the roadway and remove any accumulation of hazardous debris.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.