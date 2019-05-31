Tucson FD battles 2-alarm fire in Lost Barrio

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 40 firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the Lost Barrio for a two-alarm fire on Friday morning, May 31.
According to information from TFD, the original call came just after 3 a.m. and crews responding to the 200 block of South Park Avenue found heavy smoke in the area and fire from the roof of the building.
No injuries were reported and it took just over an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been estimated.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.