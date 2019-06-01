Mets top slumping Diamondbacks

Mets: 2B Robinson Cano (left quadriceps strain) took batting practice and fielded ground balls. He is eligible to return from the injured list Sunday. "We still have to see how he recovers every day, but I think the near future is possible," manager Mickey Callaway said. ... RHP Seth Lugo (right shoulder tendinitis) pitched a scoreless eighth inning after being activated Friday. LHP Daniel Zamora was optioned to Syracuse.