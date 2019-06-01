Operation Chillout begins lacking essential donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are climbing and the Salvation Army is kicking off Operation Chillout, to hand out water and other hot weather essentials to those in need.
That may be hard to do this year as the shelves and staging area at the Hospitality House are empty.
"We have a few things left over from last year. Not many. I could probably hold them in one hand," said Bill Finch, Assistant Manager of the Hospitality House.
What he said is no joke. Left over from last year’s donations are some hand sanitizer, a pair of sunglasses and a few bottles of sunscreen. The situation outside is even worse.
"We have really no water back here," said Finch, pointing to several empty palettes outside the Hospitality House.
According to Finch the Salvation Army would be handing out donations by now, but a cooler than normal spring has the organization in need.
"We have been very blessed by the temperature right now," said Finch. "Normally it's 102, 104."
Finch is hoping that they will be blessed by some community support in time for some weekend giveaways.
"It's terribly hard. I don't know, some people don't realize how hard it is to be homeless. It's a lot of work. You have to walk a mile or two to get water over here, a mile or two to get food over there."
Interested in helping out. Here is a list of donations Operation Chill is in need of:
- Water
- Hats
- Lip balm
- Sunscreen
- Umbrellas
- Light colored t-shirts
Please bring those donations to:
- The Hospitality House at 1002 North Main Avenue, Tucson 85705
- Naughtons Marana Store - 3936 West Costco Drive, Tucson 85741
- Naughtons East Store - 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson AZ 85711
- Naughtons Southeast Store - 8190 E. 22nd St., Tucson AZ 85710
- Naughtons Southside Store - 4226 S. 6th Ave., Tucson AZ 85714
